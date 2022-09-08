Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 100,333.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 209.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,301. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

