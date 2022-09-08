Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after purchasing an additional 380,287 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 21.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.8 %

Air Lease stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.