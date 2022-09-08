Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,921 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

