Covestor Ltd Purchases 3,994 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 224,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,522. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.