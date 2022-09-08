Cowen Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $97.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

