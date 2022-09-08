Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 3,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.09 million and a PE ratio of -39.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,660. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,300 shares of company stock worth $57,035.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Further Reading

