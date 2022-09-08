Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Head to Head Contrast

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International 5.68% 38.25% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hybrid Energy and Cryo-Cell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cryo-Cell International has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%.

9.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Cryo-Cell International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 1.93 $2.08 million $0.19 35.05

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

(Get Rating)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Cryo-Cell International

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

