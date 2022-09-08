CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,460.45

CryptEx (CRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $278,460.45 and approximately $16.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00017069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,237.44 or 1.00231261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00071372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00024528 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

