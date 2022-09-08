Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded down 79.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $2,291.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 80.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.