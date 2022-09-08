Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,261.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.34 million and $48,261.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

