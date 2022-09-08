CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. 81,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,392,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,446,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $4,726,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

