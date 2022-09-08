Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 30,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -656.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,861,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,970,643.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,861,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,970,643.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $1,327,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

