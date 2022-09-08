CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.47.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

