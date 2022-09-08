DAEX Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $389.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

