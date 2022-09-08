Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.18

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.
