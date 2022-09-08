Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 84,397 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

GM stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.