Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

