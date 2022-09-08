Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,435 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

