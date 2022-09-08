Dakota Wealth Management Buys 575 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

