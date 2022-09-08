Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.78 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

