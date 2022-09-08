Dakota Wealth Management Invests $2.07 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $260.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

