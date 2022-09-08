Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Newmont by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 50,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

