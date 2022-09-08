Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 244,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

