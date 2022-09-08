Dakota Wealth Management Sells 403 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $44.85 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

