Dakota Wealth Management Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

