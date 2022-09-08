Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

