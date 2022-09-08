Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $324.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

