Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,822 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $246,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 812,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

