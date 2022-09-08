DEEPSPACE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,773.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $8,773.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

