Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 106,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 244,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.62 million and a PE ratio of -15.83.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.