Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DELL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.