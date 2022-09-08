DerivaDAO Market Cap Reaches $18.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $65,657.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,839.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
