DerivaDAO Market Cap Reaches $18.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $65,657.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,839.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.63 or 0.06786994 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016072 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.