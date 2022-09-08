Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 48,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DM shares. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 over the last ninety days. 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.