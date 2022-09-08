Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €8.40 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €8.40 ($8.57) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

SGL Carbon Trading Up 12.1 %

ETR:SGL opened at €7.40 ($7.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.83 and its 200 day moving average is €6.07. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of €10.78 ($11.00).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

