Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $389,247.05

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $389,247.05 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

