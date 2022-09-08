DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 22,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,191. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after acquiring an additional 210,636 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

