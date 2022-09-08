Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 1.79% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $90,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,991. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

