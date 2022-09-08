DLD Asset Management LP Acquires 70,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Mimecast makes up approximately 0.9% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.25% of Mimecast worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,179,000 after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $79.92 on Thursday. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mimecast Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

