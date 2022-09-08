DLD Asset Management LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4,425.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 88,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.