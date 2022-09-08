DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 43,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

