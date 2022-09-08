DLD Asset Management LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.50% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 662,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

BRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Dividend Announcement

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

(Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.