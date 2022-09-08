DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 12,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,189,050 shares in the company, valued at $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock worth $205,484,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

