DLD Asset Management LP Takes $601,000 Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,969,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000.

AHRN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,999. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

