Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

