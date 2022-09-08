Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.55. 103,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,211. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

