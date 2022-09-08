Dollarama (DOL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

DOL opened at C$80.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.50.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

