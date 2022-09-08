Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 180,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

