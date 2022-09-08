Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,699 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.
Insider Activity
Chevron Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.61. 103,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,623. The company has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chevron (CVX)
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.