Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $312.37. 23,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.26 and its 200-day moving average is $299.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.