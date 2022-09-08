Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 298 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,447. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

